Bustang takes travelers to Denver International Airport via Northern Colorado route

People traveling from Northern Colorado have a new option to get to Denver International Airport. On Friday, airport officials, along with the Colorado Department of Transportation, announced a new bus service to and from cities in Weld County and northeastern Colorado.

CDOT's Bustang Outrider bus service launched its new stop at the airport. The service takes riders on a two-and-a-half-hour bus ride from the airport via the Sterling to Denver route. It will also make stops in Keenesburg, Greeley, Wiggins, Brush and Fort Morgan.

The bus runs Monday through Friday, leaving from Sterling at 7 a.m. and arriving at the airport at 9:30 a.m. The bus will then leave the airport and stop at those cities along the way before ending in Sterling at 5:37 p.m.

"This new service intentionally allows people to connect with those who live in rural areas. Where connections of opportunity that would not normally be possible without this service that we are celebrating today," said Sterling City Manager Kevin Blankenship.

To find the bus at the airport, head to Gate 1 of the Transit Center. In Sterling, the bus will be picking and dropping off passengers at the Logan County Courthouse.