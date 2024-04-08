Bryant hears the boos at Coors Field in Denver as he recalls darker days early in his career

The life of a major league baseball player. The dream of so many kids growing up. But sometimes it can be a nightmare something Kris Bryant spoke about after the Rockies home opener, a game where he was booed before and after his first 2 at-bats.

"I try to practice what I preach and what I'm telling these guys, it takes courage to show up every day in this game," said Bryant. "This game dishes you a lot uh.. not a lot of ups but way more downs. So just showing up and putting in the work, I know I'm giving it all I got, and at the end of the day that allows me to put my head on the pillow and feel good about myself. I have 3 boys waiting to give me a hug right now and that makes anything that this game dishes pretty easy to handle."

DENVER, CO - APRIL 05: Kris Bryant #23 of the Colorado Rockies bats in the ninth inning during the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday, April 5, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Isaiah Downing/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Powerful and honest words from the Rockies $182 million man. A 7-year contract that Bryant has not lived up to and that makes it hard.

"I feel in this game you are constantly trying to prove yourself," Bryant said. "Trying to prove yourself as a prospect, as someone who signed a contract, as someone who has won an award and they gotta do it again. It's a never-ending process and that makes this game great and will drive you crazy at the same time."

And it's just a game, something some fans forget sometimes.

"I've been through it all. Death threats, kill yourself, all the craziness that this game will dish out," recalled Bryant. "It's just what I've been trying to talk to these young guys about. Nolan (Jones) has been through it early on and I've just told him it takes courage just showing up."

"He's been great for me," said Jones. "No secret I had one of the roughest weeks of my life last week in baseball and he was one of the guys that was there for me the whole way. He's one of the guys you want in your clubhouse. He's an unbelievable baseball player and a better teammate in person."

"It's something that I'll be able to teach my kids thur adversity," said Bryant. "How do you respond to it? You just gotta keep going."