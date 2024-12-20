Boys and Girls Clubs need more donations as Denver Nuggets throw holiday party

The holiday spirit was alive at the annual Boys and Girls Club party where the Denver Nuggets brought joy to local kids. The club says they need more donations to make the season bright.

Kids were excited about crafts, cookies, and special appearances by Nuggets cheerleaders, team mascot Rocky, and even the voice of the Denver Nuggets, Kyle Speller.

"For me, it's just all about making an impact in any kind of way possible," said Speller, who has been the Nuggets' public address announcer for 20 seasons. "I was one of these kids… I grew up in a fatherless home, and if it wasn't for different after-school programs, who knows where I'd be? Leaders like these make all the difference."

The event gave kids an opportunity to experience a piece of the Nuggets' magic, even if they may never attend a game in person.

"Some of these kids may not get to the arena," Speller added. "But just being able to connect with them in this space… you never know what it could mean for them. The hope is that it's inspirational and motivational, maybe even giving them something to aspire to."

Skyla, a kid at the club, says she loves making up cheers with her friends in the gym. Her brother, wearing a Jamal Murray jersey, was excited about meeting the cheerleaders and mascot Rocky.

Rachel Rooney, Senior Director of Philanthropy for Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, says they rely on the community to further their mission.

"These kids are so happy. They were clawing at the doors, ready for this night to happen," she said. "Physical gifts are wonderful, but experiences like this are things they remember forever."

The Boys and Girls Club serves over 10,000 kids across 27 clubs in Metro Denver, and this year, the need for holiday donations has grown.

Rooney explained, "We have enough toys to cover about 75% of our clubs, but we could use more. Our goal is to ensure every child gets several gifts to take home. We rely on our community for support through time, talent, and treasure."

As children laughed and played games, Speller told CBS Colorado: "I tell the kids all the time—there's greatness inside of them. No matter what their present circumstances are, it's a box they can get out of. Their future is at their fingertips. They were born an original—don't die a copy."

The Boys and Girls Club is still accepting toy donations through Christmas Eve to make the holidays brighter.

For more info on where to donate toys through Christmas Eve visit: https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/toydrive/.