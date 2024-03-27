Tad Boyle's Colorado Buffaloes lose 2 starters to transfer portal

Three days after losing to Marquette in the NCAA tournament, CU Buffaloes men's basketball head coach Tad Boyle learned that two starters intend to enter their names in the transfer portal.

Center Eddie Lampkin and guard/forward J'Vonne Hadley have announced their intention to leave Boulder and test the transfer portal waters.

Lampkin averaged 10 points and seven rebounds per game and gave CU a much-needed physical presence on the front line.

Hadley started 55 of the 58 games he played in Boulder and averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game.

Both were key members of a Buffs team that won a school-record 26 games this year.

Boyle now faces what could be the biggest roster overhaul in his time at CU as at least three starters will be gone; leading scorer and guard K.J. Simpson, who is expected to test the NBA draft waters, and senior forward Luke O'Brien -- and that doesn't include freshman Cody Williams, who is projected to leave and opt for the NBA, where he is projected as a top pick.

It's possible that Boyle will have to replace his top six players as the Buffs leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12, which is widely regarded as the toughest basketball conference in the nation. Those six players accounted for 76.5 points per game and started all but five games this season.