Boulder Valley School District approves policy that blocks students' cellphone use

The Boulder Valley School District is following a national trend in an attempt to stop their Colorado students from using phones in class.

The school board approved the new policy in a vote on Tuesday night. High school students won't be able to use phones or other personal technology devices at all on campus during the school day. The rule also applies to smartwatches and headphones.

Some of the specifics of the plan, including exactly when it will go into effect and how the restrictions will be handled, haven't been determined yet. A January start is under consideration.

Student Gareth Szabo was among those who spoke to board members at their meeting on Tuesday. He said he recognizes the mobile technology is a distraction during the school day but he has concerns about limiting his cellphone use on his high school's campus.

"I communicate with college coaches about cross country and track. I communicate with my boss," said Szabo, who is nearing the end of his high school experience. "If I'm needed on a day I'm not scheduled for, if I see that at 4 p.m. and I have to be in there by 4:30 p.m., I don't have time to get home and get to work."

Superintendent Rob Anderson said the culture surrounding phone use is something "we really want to shift."

"The data that is coming out is really clear around the negative impacts of social media and overuse of cellphones for our youth in regards to our mental health," he said.

A Pew Research Center study last year showed 72% of high school teachers believe cellphones are a major distraction in the classroom. But that same study showed most high school teachers also think strict tech policies are hard to enforce.

Erica Chapman is among the parents who say they are worried the policy will "create issues that are not being thought about." One of the biggest concerns for many is whether the policy will be flexible when there are emergency situations.

"Emotionally, to be able to be in touch with my child if there was a shooter in this school, that would feel like a need to me, but to put someone in danger because they are trying to answer their phone or text or whatever ... would also be awful," Chapman said.

The school board says they are willing to work with that feedback, and plan to get even more feedback from schools before the policy rolls out.

"We'll be working closely with teachers and principals to figure out the best path forward," Anderson said. "We believe that by setting this expectation that hopefully that it begins to shift the culture around the need to constantly be on your phone."

Awareness about mental health issues is one of the big reasons for the adoption of the policy. In Tuesday's meeting, board members discussed wanting to stop cyberbullying on videos that are posted online and limiting pressures from social media.

Littleton Public Schools enacted a similar device-free schools policy this year. Cellphones and connected watches must be kept in lockers all-day at the elementary level. High schoolers can only use them during lunch or passing periods. Some of the teachers they say since their policy went into effect, students are more inclined to solve tough problems without giving up.