Boulder County enacts fire restrictions

Boulder County's sheriff enacted stage 1 fire restrictions. The restrictions are effective immediately. Restrictions mean residents cannot use charcoal grills, burn campfires on public lands, and shoot firearms for recreational purposes except for hunting on public lands. Smoking outside, operating a chainsaw, and welding are also prohibited.

Boulder County

The fire restrictions allow a fire in a permanent fire pit.

According to the sheriff's office these sites allow fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates:

Kelly Dahl Campground

Rainbow Lakes Campground

Camp Dick Campground

Peaceful Valley Campground

Meeker Park Campground

Olive Ridge Campground

Brainard Lake Recreation Area (Includes Pawnee Campground)