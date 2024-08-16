Body discovered inside burning home in Fort Collins

Firefighters with Poudre Fire Authority discovered a body inside a burning home in Fort Collins early Friday morning. Crews rushed to the home in the 4200 block of Gemstone Lane at 5:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the west and south sides of a two-story, multi-unit manufactured home. Firefighters attacked the flames from the outside.

A body was found inside a burning home in Fort Collins on Friday. Poudre Fire Authority

That's when a group of firefighters equipped with full bunker gear and breathing apparatus began a search of the home. During the search, firefighters discovered a deceased person inside the home.

"A tragedy like this is often felt throughout the community. The work to confirm the details of the cause of the fire is underway and we are dedicated to that to help the friends and family of the deceased and our community with closure and understanding. Our thoughts are with all those affected," said Fire Chief Derek Bergsten in a statement.

Investigators from the Poudre Fire Authority and detectives from Fort Collins Police Services are working together to investigate the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the house fire is asked to call Detective Bryan Vogel at (970) 416-2392.

