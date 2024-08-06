Body of adult male recovered from Dillon Reservoir in Colorado's high country

A body was recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Tuesday morning. The body has been identified as that of an adult white male.

The body of an adult male was recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Tuesday. Summit County

A group of kayakers reported seeing a body floating in the water about 8:30 a.m. near the Giberson Bay area of Dillon Reservoir. Summit County Sheriff's Office deputies, rangers and detectives responded to the scene and recovered the body by boat.

The deceased was not wearing a personal floatation device.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement, "While the cause and manner of death are yet to be determined, this incident reminds us of the importance of wearing PFDs."

A body was recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Tuesday morning. Summit County

The investigation continues however the preliminary investigation has revealed no signs of foul play and no elevated risk to public safety.

The Summit County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death and release the deceased's identity at a later time.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with additional information about this case contact Detective Taylor Piper at (970) 423-8958 or via email at taylor.piper@summitcountyco.gov.