Bo Nix named starting quarterback by Denver Broncos head coach

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton named first-round draft pick Bo Nix as the starting quarterback on Wednesday.

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos scrambles against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Empower Field At Mile High on August 18, 2024 in Denver. Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images

Payton said he is pleased with the development so far of all three young Broncos quarterbacks on the roster, but Nix's scores on six of his seven drives so far in the preseason were hard to ignore.

On Sunday in a 27-2 victory over the Green Bay Packers the rookie out of Oregon threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick and a 14-yard strike to Javonte Williams that was overturned on review as he was ruled just past the line of scrimmage when he threw. Nix finished 8 of 9 for 90 yards and a stellar 140.7 passer rating.

Every Bo Nix throw vs the Packers 🔥

− 8/9 for 80 yards 1TD/0INT#BroncosCountry LETS RIDE pic.twitter.com/J1waHThWxK — awthentik (@awthentik) August 19, 2024

"Nix's accuracy, athleticism, field vision and calm demeanor were all on display," Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports wrote.