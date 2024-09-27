Billy Strings announces he'll play 3 concerts at Ball Arena in Denver next year

Bluegrass performer Billy Strings announced that he will play three concerts next year at Ball Arena in Denver.

Billy Strings performs on Day 1 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2023 in Napa, California. Steve Jennings/WireImage via Getty Images

Strings has played numerous concerts in Colorado over the past few years -- and he is playing this weekend at his Renewal festival in Buena Vista -- but he's never played at a venue as large as Ball Arena.

The three back-to-back concerts in Denver will be in January (Jan. 24-26). The tickets go on sale on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

Strings' brand new album is called Highway Prayers. In the years since the pandemic he has attracted hardcore fans that follow him on tour. CBS News called it "a Deadhead-esque following typically associated with jam bands."