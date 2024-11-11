Longtime Denver newspaper columnist Bill Husted dies at age 76

Denver Press Club Hall of Famer Bill Husted died over the weekend after a battle with cancer.

Bill Husted in 2007 Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Husted wrote newspaper columns for both the Rocky Mountain News and the Denver Post over his long journalism career. He also appeared for a time on CBS Colorado a few decades ago when the TV station was News4. He was an on-the-town commentator.

He first appeared in print in the Mile High City in the 80s and wrote articles into the 2010s.

In his obituary in the Denver Post, writer John Wenzel reports Husted died at his Colorado home in hospice care.