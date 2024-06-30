Bike stolen outside Colorado Walmart returned to 12-year-old boy
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted a message on X, announcing that a 12-year-old boy's bike that was stolen by a suspect outside of a Walmart has been returned.
Jeffco deputies said the bike was returned to the 12-year-old, named Alex, in perfect condition and thanked the public's help.
Investigators said on June 19 around 1:15 p.m., the boy rode his bike to the Walmart located at 13420 Coalmine Ave, to buy fishing tackle when he locked up his bike outside and went inside the store.
The suspect went into the store where he stole bolt cutters and used them to steal the bike.
Although the bike was returned, deputies are still searching for the suspect. He was described as a white male who was wearing a blue T-shirt with the words COLUMBIA and a logo on the back, blue/black shorts, white tennis shoes with black short socks and a black and white baseball hat with a logo.
Anyone with additional information are encouraged by law enforcement to call the tip line at 303-271-5612. Tipsters can remain anonymous.