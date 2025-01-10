Jury finds Aurora police officer liable for excessive force during 2021 arrest

Friday evening a jury ruled against Aurora Police Officer Gabriel Nestor after a five-day civil trial over accusations that several APD officers used excessive force during the 2021 arrest of a Black Colorado man.

Preston Nunn III filed a civil lawsuit against multiple officers in 2023 in connection with his arrest in May 2021. Officers said they stopped Nunn when he nearly struck them with his car while they were conducting a separate traffic stop.

A screenshot from an Aurora police officer's bodyworn camera shows a traffic stop that escalated when officers pulled over Preston Nunn III in 2021. That traffic stop is now the subject of a civil lawsuit where Nunn accuses several officers of excessive force when they tased, tackled, and choked him. Aurora Police Department

Body camera footage showed that after Nunn was asked for his license and registration an APD officer drew a gun and shouted, "Stop digging! Why are you digging in your pants like that? Put your (expletive) hands on your face!" Nunn exited the car and officers tackled him to the ground and tased him.

Following the arrest, former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson placed Officer Gabriel Nestor on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation. Nunn's arrest came to light the same month an investigation into the APD over allegations of racially biased policing and excessive force was completed by the Colorado Attorney General.

The jury ruled Gabriel Nestor denied Nunn his constitutional right to be free from excessive force under two circumstances and awarded Nunn a total of $400,000.

APD Officer Cody Goetz, who tackled Nunn and tased him, was not found liable.