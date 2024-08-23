Watch CBS News
Aurora police, FBI Denver agents search for Wells Fargo Bank robbery suspect

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The FBI and Aurora police officers are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank earlier this week. The suspect robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 9000 E. Colfax Ave. on Aug. 21.

wells-fargo-robbery-pic.jpg
The suspect wanted in the Wells Fargo Bank robbery. FBI

Investigators said the suspect entered the bank at 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, demanded money, simulated a weapon under his sweatshirt and then ran away from the bank. 

wells-fargo-robbery-closeup-pic.png
  The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-10, 170 pounds. FBI

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-10, 170 pounds. He was wearing a black mask, grey zip-up hoodie and blue shorts. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303.739.6000 or Metro Area Crimestoppers at 720.913.7867.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

