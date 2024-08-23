Aurora police, FBI Denver agents search for Wells Fargo Bank robbery suspect

The FBI and Aurora police officers are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank earlier this week. The suspect robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 9000 E. Colfax Ave. on Aug. 21.

Investigators said the suspect entered the bank at 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, demanded money, simulated a weapon under his sweatshirt and then ran away from the bank.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-10, 170 pounds. He was wearing a black mask, grey zip-up hoodie and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303.739.6000 or Metro Area Crimestoppers at 720.913.7867.