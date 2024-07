Police in Aurora clocked three different drivers speeding 100+ on I-225 on the Fourth of July. Officers said those three drivers have mandatory court appearances to speak with a judge about their reckless speeds.

Yikes.



No, this was not the same car our traffic officer clocked three times.



Police tweeted a reminder that "Driving this fast is not only illegal and dangerous but potentially deadly. Don't risk anyone else's life, or your own, by driving this fast."