Aurora police arrest child sex offender suspect from Denver

The Aurora Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, along with federal agents, arrested a wanted fugitive in Colorado on child sexual assault charges. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested John Vincent Custer, 48, of Denver on two charges each of child sexual assault with a pattern of abuse and child enticement, both felonies.

Custer was arrested on an active warrant with the Aurora Police Department stemming from an Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigation into the sexual assault of a 14-year-old.

Detectives in Aurora launched the investigation in August after they got a tip that Custer was communicating with a victim through an online messaging app. According to investigators, Custer engaged in sexual encounters on two occasions with the minor at the victim's home.

Custer was booked into a Denver County jail and was released from custody on $50,000 bond.

Additional Information from the Aurora Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit:

The Aurora Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit partners with Homeland Security Investigations and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation as part of the Colorado Cyber Guardian Task Force. The task force is comprised of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the Denver metro area focusing on child exploitation and child sex trafficking investigations.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.