Residents at Aurora apartments see improvements but face buyout offers they say are too low to relocate

Earlier this year, the city of Aurora drew national attention because of gang activity at apartments owned by CBZ Management. Additional issues later came to light, including unsafe living conditions at several apartment complexes owned by CBZ.

One of those was the Whispering Pines Apartments, which the city nearly shut down due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Now, things appear to be improving for residents.

Aurelio, a resident who declined to provide his last name, lives at Whispering Pines. The complex is one of several formerly owned by CBZ that has been under receivership since the fall. He says he and his roommates like living there because it's affordable.

"Well, here we are fine, and we are calm," he said in Spanish.

Aurora resident Aurelio talks about a buyout offer for residents from the new management of the Whispering Pines apartments. CBS

He said the new management is offering residents a $1,200 buyout to move out, but he doesn't think the amount is sufficient.

"Twelve hundred (dollars) is very little," he said in Spanish.

Court documents show the new management has made several improvements, including picking up trash, fixing broken windows, conducting pest control and installing new locks and security cameras.

Management also reports that the gang activity, which previously garnered media attention, seems to have disappeared.

However, some residents have not been paying rent, which management says is hampering efforts to improve the complex.

Aurelio is not among those behind on rent.

"I'm only going to pay this month, so I'm passing by because the manager here already wants the money. I have to pay for it today," he said in Spanish.

Sorali Leon hangs laundry to dry outside her family's apartment at Whispering Pines Apartments in Aurora, Colorado, on October 17, 2024. A Site Secure surveillance unit, installed by PMI Aspire, the property management company overseeing the complex under a court-ordered receivership, is positioned outside the family's apartment. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Despite the challenges, Aurelio said he is glad to live at Whispering Pines and does not plan to leave, citing the high cost of housing elsewhere.

"We are going to stay. We already thought about it, and we are going to stay," he said in Spanish. "In any case, wherever you go or stay, you will also pay. Nothing is given away."