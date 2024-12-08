Colorado deputies seek man with SUV with Toy Story characters, suspected in attempted kidnapping of child

Deputies and investigators in Arapahoe County are looking for a man they say tried to kidnap a child in an apartment complex near southeast Denver.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said the attempted kidnapping happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at 8400 E. Yale Ave.

The suspect in the case is described as a male of about 5'10" or 5'11" and heavy set with curly hair, according to the sheriff's office. He was wearing orange shoes, black pants and a hoodie with Mickey Mouse on it, and his hair was coming out the eye holes of a black ski mask at the time.

Investigators hope the man can be identified by his somewhat unique vehicle. He was seen driving a black SUV with a black Colorado license plate, the word "watermelon" in pink on the back of it and Toy Story characters Woody and Slinky Dog under the right taillight.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-795-4711.