Colorado Avalanche trade goalie Alexandar Georgiev, receive Mackenzie Blackwood as part of deal

The Avalanche have swapped goalies with the San Jose Sharks. Colorado is sending Alexandar Georgiev packing and veteran Mackenzie Blackwood will join their roster.

Goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood of the San Jose Sharks stops a shot by Tomas Nosek #92 of the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena on December 7, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. Joel Auerbach / Getty Images

The Sharks also sent forward Givani Smith to the Avalanche along with a fifth-round draft pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The Avalanche also traded a conditional 2025 fifth round draft pick, a second round pick in the 2026 draft and forward Nikolai Kovalenko to San Jose.

Georgiev had been with the Avs since 2022.

Blackwood has played for the New Jersey Devils and the Sharks in his pro hockey career. He was drafted by the Devils in 2015.

We have traded Alexandar Georgiev and Nikolai Kovalenko to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Mackenzie Blackwood and Givani Smith. pic.twitter.com/04rknVkWGX — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 9, 2024

The Avalanche currently have a 16-13-0 record. In the CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings published last week, writer Austin Nivison described the team's goaltending so far this season as "disastrous."

"The team's goaltending has been disastrous with a league-worst .856 save percentage, which is 15 points lower than the 31st-ranked team," Nivison wrote last Wednesday.

The Avs also recently traded for veteran backup goalie Scott Wedgewood.

The Avalanche's next game is on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.