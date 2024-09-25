Broncos Alex Singleton tore his ACL against Tampa Bay, then went on to play 49 more snaps: "Kind of remarkable"

Denver Broncos stay on East Coast to prepare for Sunday's game

Broncos starting inside linebacker Alex Singleton's season is over because of a knee injury he sustained during Denver's game on Sunday.

Alex Singleton of the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Coach Sean Payton announced on Wednesday afternoon that Singleton tore his ACL early in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida but he continued playing. He wound up with 10 tackles in the game.

Payton said Singleton got injured on a play where safety Brandon Jones intercepted Baker Mayfield on the Bucs' second series midway through the first quarter. That was Singleton's eighth snap, meaning he played 49 more while hurt.

"It was kind of remarkable," Payton said.

Singleton reported soreness after the game and went for a precautionary MRI, the results of which surprised the coaching staff and Singleton himself, Payton said.

Singleton is one of the Broncos defensive captains this year.

"I couldn't tell" he was hurting, fellow defensive captain Patrick Surtain II said. "I mean, he played lights out with a missing ACL. That's a testament to the type of player he is. Alex, he's a true competitor ... and seeing a guy out there just give it all for his team speaks volumes for the type of person he is."

Singleton is in the second season of the three-year, $18 million contract extension he signed in 2023.