Adams County investigates arson after burning car found near I-25 in Colorado

Adams County is investigating arson after a burning car was found near I-25.

The sheriff's office responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to find a vehicle in flames with no signs of anyone inside. No one was reportedly around the vehicle either.

A deputy and investigators spoke to several employees from surrounding businesses and reports that no one saw anyone associated with the vehicle.

Adams County Fire Rescue arson investigators arrived to the scene and believe that the fire was purposefully set inside the vehicle.

Upon initial investigation, a VIN wasn't located, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation remains ongoing.