Adams County Sheriff warns of jury duty scam to bilk thousands from victims in Colorado

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about a jury duty scam to get money from victims. According to the sheriff's office, the scammer poses as Adams County Sheriff's Lt. Seth Tuly over the phone.

More details in the investigation were posted on X by the Adams County Sheriff's Office:

The scammer identifies himself as from the Adams County Sheriff's Civil and Warrant division on behalf of the judge. Investigators said the scammer claims the recipient has a warrant for their arrest because of a missed jury summons. The scammer then pressures the victim to pay a fine over the phone to avoid jail time.

Detectives said the scammer texts the original summons to the victim which shows a document with the victim's name and "Summons to appear to complete juror qualification form." The investigation shows that the victim is then told there is an active warrant with a bond of $50,000 and to avoid jail time a payment of $6,000 was to be paid to avoid jail time.

The scammer then asked to record the call and stated they had testimony and a witness that had been served with a court summons on a previous date and that the victim signed and received. The scammer wanted the victim to send their signature so that if it didn't match the signature on the court summons, they wouldn't be charged.

That's when the victim said they wanted to discuss it with legal counsel and the scammer then tried to convince the victim not to seek legal advice by claiming the infraction was not serious and it could be resolved by sending their signature right away.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office "urges the public to share this information with friends and family to help spread awareness about these scams. If you ever have a question about a call from an ACSO deputy, you can contact our Records Division at 720-322-1313, or call the non-emergency line at 303-288-1535."

They also posted on X, "Please help us get the word out and share this message with your friends and loved ones."