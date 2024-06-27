8 people, 2 dogs rescued at Chatfield Reservoir after strong winds reported

South Metro Fire Rescue posted a message on X, saying that a total of eight people and two dogs were rescued at Chatfield Reservoir after strong winds were reported in the area.

Around 7:56 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue said that CPW NE and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were responding to a water rescue at Chatfield State Park that involved two people and two dogs on paddle boards but were unable to get to shore when winds picked up on the water.

SMFR also said that both dogs and the two people were rescued by civilian boaters and no injuries were reported.

An update was then issued that a total of six people on paddle boards were in distress on the water due to high winds from a storm rolling through, according to SMFR.

SMFR says it then responded to a public assist for two paddle boarders that had drifted into the trees on the south end of the park Divers from SMFR also jumped in the water and safely brought another two paddle boarders to shore.

Afterwards, a third incident was reported at Chatfield with a boat that capsized with two people in the water, according to SMFR. The boat that capsized was the same one that helped rescue two other people and two dogs.

SMFR says a ranger boat came in a rescued everyone from the capsized boat.

