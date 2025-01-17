8 arrested in Northern Colorado drug trafficking investigation tied to Mexico

Eight people have been arrested and are facing drug trafficking charges in Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, in April 2024 the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force received information about a drug trafficking organization led by a man from Johnstown.

Authorities said, with the assistance of multiple local, county, state, and federal agencies, they identified Curtis Rogers as a suspect in the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, and fentanyl across the region. The sheriff's office said Rogers also had connections to a multinational drug trafficking organization based in Mexico.

The task force conducted search warrants at multiple locations in Colorado associated with Rogers' operation in late 2024 and reportedly found:

1,636 grams (3.6 pounds) of methamphetamine

13 firearms, some of which had been exchanged for illicit narcotics

$13,741 in U.S. currency

537.6 grams (5,300 pills) of Fentanyl

Eight suspects were arrested, including Rogers, who is facing charges of distribution of a controlled substance - fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He is also facing three charges of distribution of a controlled substance of schedule one or two narcotics.

Loveland residents Dana Gross and Rachel Cheever are both facing charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance - fentanyl. Cheever is also facing charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance - meth, heroin, ketamine, cathinones.

Luther Lee, Amber Haggard, and Corey Luvene of Fort Collins are all facing charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance - fentanyl.

Chelsea Coode of Greely is also facing charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance - fentanyl. Noami Eastwood of Brush is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance - meth, heroin, ketamine, cathinones.

Officials asked anyone with information about illegal drug distribution in Northern Colorado to contact the task force at (970) 416-2560 or through their website.

There are multiple local resources for those struggling with addiction including SummitStone Health Partners, Voices for Awareness, Facing Fentanyl, and numerous mental health resources.