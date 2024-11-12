Watch CBS News
53 pronghorns struck, killed by traffic on US 36 in eastern Colorado
A total of 53 pronghorns were struck and killed by vehicles Tuesday morning on US 36 east of Byers in eastern Colorado. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the herd likely congregated on the highway because of drifting snow on the ground and in the fields. 

Dozens of pronghorn were killed  on US 36 east of Byers.  CDOT

CPW urged drivers to drive slowly on the plains after storms. 

A winter storm hit Colorado last week and closed several highways along the Front Range and Eastern Plains. 

