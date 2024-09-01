4-year-old Colorado girl seriously injured in crash in Aurora; charges pending against driver

A serious crash in Aurora resulted in a 4-year-old girl needing to be airlifted to a local hospital. Now criminal charges are pending against the driver of the car she was in after investigators say that driver was at fault and the girl was not in a car seat.

The crash happened Saturday just after 3 p.m. near East Smoky Hill Road and East Pheasant Run Parkway.

According to crash investigators, the driver of the car with the 4-year-old in it -- a 29-year-old Aurora man -- made a left turn into the intersection when their car was broadsided by an oncoming vehicle.

The car was struck near the rear passenger door, where the girl was sitting. She sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators don't believe alcohol or speed contributed to the crash.