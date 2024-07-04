4 dead in all-terrain vehicle crash in northeastern Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving an all-terrain vehicle and a chassis cab work truck

in Morgan County on Wednesday. State troopers responded to the crash scene about 3:34 p.m. on Morgan County Road C and Morgan County Road 31.

When troopers arrived, they found the crash involved a Polaris RZR and a Dodge Ram 5500. There were four people in the all-terrain vehicle and one person in the truck.

Investigators said the Polaris was traveling northbound when it entered the intersection without yielding at the stop sign. That's when it collided with the Ram as it traveled westbound through the intersection.

All four people in the all-terrain vehicle died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the truck was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identity of those killed in the crash have not been released.