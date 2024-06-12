Watch CBS News
4 dead, including 2 children, in apparent murder-suicide in southeastern Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in La Junta that left four people, including two children, dead. Investigators believe it happened in the late hours of Tuesday night. 

La Junta police officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Smithland Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Two adults and two children were found shot in the residence. 

Three people, two adults and one child were pronounced dead at the scene. A second child was rushed to a Denver-area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. 

Investigators don't believe it was a random incident and that the deceased were known to one another. 

La Junta is located about 175 miles southeast of Denver. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the La Junta Police Department at (719) 384-2525.

