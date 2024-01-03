3 players from Denver Broncos selected for 2024 AFC Pro Bowl team

Three players from the Denver Broncos have been selected to participate in the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. were selected and named starters for the AFC Pro Bowl team. Mims Jr. was selected as a kickoff returner.

Broncos fullback Michael Burton and guard Quinn Meinerz were also selected as alternates.

Star cornerback Surtain II will compete in his second Pro Bowl in his career after recording 63 total tackles with 54 being solo, one interception and 11 pass deflections for the regular season. He currently has 181 total tackles, 145 being solo, seven interceptions, one touchdown and 35 pass deflections for this career.

According to the organization, Surtain was the second Broncos cornerback selected to the Pro Bowl twice in first three seasons since Hall of Famer Willie Brown.

He also joins Brown, Ring of Famer Louis Wright, Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, Chris Harris Jr., and Aqib Talib as the only cornerbacks in Denver Broncos history to be named a Pro Bowler in consecutive years.

Defensive back Justin Simmons also received his second Pro Bowl nod for his career after reeling in 67 total tackles with 50 being solo, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, and four pass deflections in the regular season. For his career so far, Simmons has recorded 600 total tackles, with 439 being solo, 4.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three recoveries, 30 interceptions and one touchdown.

Simmons remains the only player in the league who's caught at least three interceptions in each of the last six seasons.

Mims Jr. made a name for himself around the league by being a threat at kick returns as a rookie. He's returned 16 punts for 279 yards and 13 kickoffs for 342 yards with one touchdown. His 621 combined return yards are the most by a Broncos rookie since wide receiver Eddie Royal had 740 yards back in 2008.

Mims joins Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller, Jim Fraser, and Donnie Stone as list of Broncos rookies selected to the NFL Pro Bowl.

For the regular season at receiver, Mims currently has 21 receptions on 32 targets for 361 yards. Mims Jr. averages 17.2 yard per catch.

This year, selections for the NFC and AFC rosters were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counted as one-third toward determining the 88 players.

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl is set for Feb. 1 and 4 in Orlando at Camping World Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. EST.