3 new restaurants with local ties opening at Denver International Airport in Concourse B

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Three restaurants with local ties are opening in Concourse B at Denver International Airport. On Tuesday, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, along with DIA CEO Phil Washington and others, made the occasion official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston helps cut the ribbon on three new restaurants opening in DIA's Concourse B. CBS

El Chingon, Mizu Sushi-Izakaya and Aviano Coffee are the newest businesses to open, giving travelers at DIA more options to choose from. All three have local counterparts in Denver.

Aviano Coffee opens in DIA's Concourse B CBS

"We want to make sure those local Denver businesses who scrapped and fought their way through to build incredible concepts get the chance to be on this stage," said Johnston. 

These restaurants are the first locations in the Concourse B West expansion area that was completed in 2022. 

Jennifer McRae

