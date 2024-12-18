Watch CBS News
Local News

Holiday shipping deadlines start now in Colorado

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

USPS announces shipping deadlines for holiday delivery
USPS announces shipping deadlines for holiday delivery 02:23

The race is on to get holiday cards and gifts delivered on time.

If you're waiting until the last minute, Saturday is the last chance to send your packages there by Christmas. The later the option the more you'll have to pay in shipping.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, is the deadline to ship ground and first class with the U.S. Postal Service so your cards and packages can arrive before Christmas. Priority mail will arrive by Christmas if you send it by Thursday, and the deadline for Priority Express is Saturday. FedEx and UPS also have express or two-day options.

Domestic Mail Class

Date (Excluding Alaska and Hawaii)

Retail Ground Service

Dec. 18

First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 18

Priority Mail Service

Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service

Dec. 21

The USPS said Priority Mail Express Service packages and mail must be sent sooner to Hawaii or Alaska to make it on time.

Domestic Mail Class

Date (Alaska)

Date (Hawaii)

First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 18

Dec. 18

Priority Mail Service

Dec. 19

Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service

Dec. 20

Dec. 20

The Click-N-Ship feature on the USPS website allows you to save time by creating shipping labels and paying for postage online.

Some packages can be placed in a collection box or left for carrier pickup. However, packages and mail weighing more than 10 ounces or more than a half-inch thick must be taken to a local post office using postage stamps.

FedEx deadlines to deliver packages by Christmas began Dec. 13, but there are still options to get them there in time.

Mail Class

Date

FedEx Same Day

Dec. 24

FedEx 1Day Freight

Dec. 23

FedEx First Overnight, Priority Overnight, Standard Overnight, Extra Hours

Dec. 23

FedEx 2Day

Dec. 20

FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 19

FedEx 2Day Freight

Dec. 20

FedEx 3Day Freight

Dec. 19

FedEx Ground Economy

Dec. 13

You can find addresses and hours of nearby FedEx locations to ship your holiday packages through Find FedEx Locations.

UPS deadlines begin Thursday for the Three-Day Select service. The last day possible to ship through UPS for Christmas Day delivery is Dec. 23.

Mail Class

Date

UPS Ground Shipping

Check online

UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 20

UPS Next Day Air

Dec. 23

UPS online offers a Time and Cost Calculator and Find Locations tool to locate dropoff spots near you.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.