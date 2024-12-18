Holiday shipping deadlines start now in Colorado

The race is on to get holiday cards and gifts delivered on time.

If you're waiting until the last minute, Saturday is the last chance to send your packages there by Christmas. The later the option the more you'll have to pay in shipping.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, is the deadline to ship ground and first class with the U.S. Postal Service so your cards and packages can arrive before Christmas. Priority mail will arrive by Christmas if you send it by Thursday, and the deadline for Priority Express is Saturday. FedEx and UPS also have express or two-day options.

Domestic Mail Class Date (Excluding Alaska and Hawaii) Retail Ground Service Dec. 18 First-Class Mail Service Dec. 18 Priority Mail Service Dec. 19 Priority Mail Express Service Dec. 21

The USPS said Priority Mail Express Service packages and mail must be sent sooner to Hawaii or Alaska to make it on time.

Domestic Mail Class Date (Alaska) Date (Hawaii) First-Class Mail Service Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Priority Mail Service Dec. 19 Dec. 19 Priority Mail Express Service Dec. 20 Dec. 20

The Click-N-Ship feature on the USPS website allows you to save time by creating shipping labels and paying for postage online.

Some packages can be placed in a collection box or left for carrier pickup. However, packages and mail weighing more than 10 ounces or more than a half-inch thick must be taken to a local post office using postage stamps.

FedEx deadlines to deliver packages by Christmas began Dec. 13, but there are still options to get them there in time.

Mail Class Date FedEx Same Day Dec. 24 FedEx 1Day Freight Dec. 23 FedEx First Overnight, Priority Overnight, Standard Overnight, Extra Hours Dec. 23 FedEx 2Day Dec. 20 FedEx Express Saver Dec. 19 FedEx 2Day Freight Dec. 20 FedEx 3Day Freight Dec. 19 FedEx Ground Economy Dec. 13

You can find addresses and hours of nearby FedEx locations to ship your holiday packages through Find FedEx Locations.

UPS deadlines begin Thursday for the Three-Day Select service. The last day possible to ship through UPS for Christmas Day delivery is Dec. 23.

Mail Class Date UPS Ground Shipping Check online UPS 3 Day Select Dec. 19 UPS 2nd Day Air Dec. 20 UPS Next Day Air Dec. 23

UPS online offers a Time and Cost Calculator and Find Locations tool to locate dropoff spots near you.