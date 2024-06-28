2 wanted for ripping down Pride flags from homes in Denver suburb

Police in Aurora are searching for two suspects wanted for ripping down Pride flags at two homes. The vandalism happened near the 10000 block of E. 7th Avenue and 700 Galena Street on June 22.

Police in Aurora are searching for two suspects wanted for ripping down Pride flags from homes near the 10000 block of E. 7th Avenue and 700 Galena Street. Aurora Police Dept.

According to investigators, Ring camera footage captured the two suspects ripping off Pride flags from two homes. They also damaged a vehicle by keying it and slashing a tire. They threw a rock at a window of one of the homes, breaking the glass.

The suspects were last seen near 170 Fulton Street.

Police in Aurora are searching for two suspects wanted for ripping down Pride flags at two homes. Aurora Police Dept.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the crimes is urged to call the Aurora Police Department at 303.739.6000.