2 Thornton police officers struck by gunfire in neighborhood north of Denver

Two Thornton police officers were struck by gunfire in a neighborhood north of Denver on Wednesday morning. Police had surrounded a home in the 16000 block of Columbine Street after shots were reported to have come from inside a home.

Officers urged the public to avoid the area near 160th and York in the Orchard Farms community. That emergency alert was lifted at 10:37 a.m.

According to Thornton police on X, shots were being fired from inside the home before 9 a.m. The officers who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

When police entered the home, they found an adult male, believed to be a resident of the home, who was deceased, according to Thornton Interim Police Chief Reeves.

One neighbor said she came home from work to get her dog from inside her home after she heard about the gunshots.

"My neighbor called me this morning when I was at work and apparently there were shots fired at the house across the street from us and there was smoke in the house and wanted to know if I knew any information about the neighbors. I know very little information about them because they kind of keep to themselves," said Missy Kramer, Orchard Farms resident. "I was able to get my dog and leave. The police escorted me."

She also told CBS News Colorado that there are two people who live inside the home, a woman and her son who is in his mid-40s.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene which showed a large police presence. There were several patrol cars parked outside the home and along the block. An armored vehicle was parked in the driveway of the home where the shots were being fired.

The area had been cordoned off at Highway 7. York Street was closed from CO-7 to 161st Avenue and 161st Avenue was closed from York Street to Elizabeth Street. There were also several ambulances in the area.

Thornton police posted on X that they were trying to negotiate with the subject just before 10 a.m. A medical helicopter landed in a nearby park as a precaution.

There were several police agencies assisting Thornton police with the situation, including Westminster, Northglenn, the Colorado State Patrol and Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Thornton officers continue to try and negotiate with the subject. As a precaution, a medical helicopter will be landing for staging if needed.

All emergency alerts were lifted at 10:37 a.m. and Thornton police posted on X that there was no longer a threat to the area.

As CBS News Colorado's helicopter continued to fly over the neighborhood after the alert was lifted, there was a truck parked across the street with a bullet hole in the driver's side window.

