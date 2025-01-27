2 killed in shooting, Denver police arrest 2 suspects

Police officers in Denver arrested two suspects linked to a deadly shooting early Monday morning. Officers said they heard the shooting near 35th and Colorado Boulevard in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven just after midnight.

Two people were killed in a shooting just after midnight near 35th and Colorado Boulevard. CBS

Officers were investigating that shooting when they were fired upon by unknown suspects. That's when officers returned fire. Investigators believe one suspect who shot at officers got away. Officers were able to arrest one suspect right away.

Two people were shot and killed in the shooting that happened before officers began their investigation.

Denver police investigate a deadly shooting near 35th and Colorado Boulevard. CBS

Police posted on social media just after 6 a.m. Monday that officers had arrested a second suspect and that the "investigation was ongoing."

UPDATE: The suspect that was at-large for this incident has been taken into custody. A total of two are in custody for this incident. Investigators are working to understand their involvement. The investigation is ongoing. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 27, 2025

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The suspects have not been identified. The deceased has not been identified.