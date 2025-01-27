Watch CBS News
2 killed in shooting, Denver police arrest 2 suspects

By Jennifer McRae

Police officers in Denver arrested two suspects linked to a deadly shooting early Monday morning. Officers said they heard the shooting near 35th and Colorado Boulevard in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven just after midnight. 

35th-and-colorado-shooting-530vo-transfer-frame-1028.jpg
Two people were killed in a shooting just after midnight near 35th and Colorado Boulevard. CBS

Officers were investigating that shooting when they were fired upon by unknown suspects. That's when officers returned fire. Investigators believe one suspect who shot at officers got away. Officers were able to arrest one suspect right away.

Two people were shot and killed in the shooting that happened before officers began their investigation.

35th-and-colorado-shooting-530vo-transfer-frame-30.jpg
Denver police investigate a deadly shooting near 35th and Colorado Boulevard.  CBS

Police posted on social media just after 6 a.m. Monday that officers had arrested a second suspect and that the "investigation was ongoing."

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. 

The suspects have not been identified. The deceased has not been identified. 

