2 juveniles injured in crosswalk after being hit by vehicles on 2 different days in Colorado

The Lafayette Police Department says two juveniles were injured after being hit by vehicles in a crosswalk on two different days along Baseline Road.

According to the police department, on Thursday after 4 p.m., a Toyota Highlander that was headed west on Baseline Road had hit a juvenile female while she was in the crosswalk at King Street.

Police say the crosswalk lights were flashing when she was hit. The juvenile was taken to the hospital where she currently remains, while the driver stayed on the scene and received a citation, according to Lafayette Police.

On Friday, around 8 a.m., a gray BMW X3 that was going west on Baseline Road had hit a juvenile male while he was on his bicycle in the crosswalk at Roser Drive. Police say the male juvenile also had the right way due to the lights flashing.

He was also taken to an area hospital for treatment, while the driver who police identified as 38-year-old Katie Panetta had fled the scene.

A Boulder deputy eventually had spotted her vehicle at 55th Avenue and Baseline Road and she was taken into custody at the Boulder County Jail.

She currently faces charges of hit-and-run, failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to Lafayette police.

The Lafayette Police Department continues to investigate both incidents.