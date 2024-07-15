2 arrested, accused of using weapons to threaten other drivers in Colorado's Douglas County

Deputies in Douglas County arrested two drivers in separate incidents on Sunday after receiving reports that they used weapons to threaten other drivers. In both cases, the suspects were tracked down and arrested.

The first incident happened near Hilltop Road and Alpine Driver just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. In that case, the caller reported that a male driving a gold/brown Honda CRV pulled up behind the victim, put his hand out the window and that's when the victim believed he heard a gunshot.

Deputies pulled over a Honda CRV and arrested the driver for felony menacing on Sunday morning. Douglas County

Deputies said the suspect continued to follow the victim closely, passed the victim, and held his hand out the window while firing several more gunshots into the air. The victim was not hurt, pulled over and called authorities with a description of the vehicle and driver.

A small Glock handgun with three bullet casings was found in the suspect's car. Douglas County

Lone Tree police officers located the Honda at Ridgegate Parkway and I-25 and pulled over the vehicle at County Line Road and I-25. The driver matched the description given by the victim. Officers saw a small Glock handgun with three bullet casings in the suspect's car. Officers arrested Jonathan Wullstein, 29, on charges of felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The driver of a Jeep Liberty was arrested in Douglas County on charges of felony menacing on Sunday afternoon. Douglas County

In the second incident, the victim told 911 dispatchers the driver of a dark blue Jeep Liberty pointed a gun at him just before 4 p.m. the same day, on I-25 at Wolfensberger Road and continued driving northbound. Deputies located the vehicle near I-25 at Lincoln Avenue and followed it to Dry Creek Road. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and the driver of the suspect vehicle, Anthony Archer, 39, was placed into custody on charges of felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon, driving under the influence, and disorderly conduct.

During a search of the vehicle, a black Taurus handgun was located in the center console with a loaded magazine and one bullet in the chamber of the gun.

"We are thankful no one was physically injured or killed. We will not tolerate this type of reckless and dangerous behavior on our roads. We appreciate the assistance of our neighboring law enforcement partners who helped us catch these two individuals," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.

