2 arrested, accused of eluding law enforcement in Northern Colorado, crashing stolen car

Two people have been arrested after they allegedly led law enforcement officers on a chase of speeds up to 100 mph in Northern Colorado. According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, it all began about 4 a.m. Thursday when deputies located a stolen vehicle at a gas station in Berthoud.

Investigators said the 2015 Subaru Forester had been stolen in Weld County during an armed carjacking. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle at Wagon Bend Road and Buckskin Road but the driver refused to stop and sped away north on Berthoud Parkway at speeds up to 100 mph.

Michael Howell-McGlynn Larimer County

Deputies said as the vehicle slowed near Highway 402, deputies performed a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver to stop it. That's when the Forester struck a curb, then a nearby tree and ignited.

Deputies said they worked quickly to get the driver and passenger out of the vehicle. They also recovered a rifle from the driver's possession. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for medical care and released a short time later.

The driver, identified as Michael Howell-McGlynn, 19, of Firestone, was booked into the Larimer County Jail for vehicular eluding, obstructing a peace officer and reckless driving.

Kristine Elisabeth Romero Larimer County

The passenger, identified as Kristine Elisabeth Romero, 19, of Longmont, was booked into the Larimer County Jail for conspiracy to commit a class 4 felony, as well as an existing Boulder County felony warrant for second-degree assault on a peace officer.

"This driver's reckless behavior shows a disturbing disregard for the safety of others," said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a statement. "Our deputies will continue to protect this community and apprehend dangerous criminals who threaten lives and property in Northern Colorado."

