18+ pounds of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, ammunition seized during traffic stop on I-70 in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Law enforcement seized 18 pounds of cocaine mixed with fentanyl along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop on I-70 near Gypsum. The Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team made the stop about 1 p.m. on June 19. 

During the traffic stop, the G.R.A.N.I.T.E. task force observed criminal activity and both the driver and passenger consented to a vehicle search. 

Law enforcement seized 18 pounds of cocaine mixed with fentanyl along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop on I-70 near Gypsum.  Eagle County

That search turned up 500 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 3 weapon magazines, and 4 cellphones. They also discovered seven packages weighing over 18 pounds. Investigators said presumptive tests indicated that each package contained cocaine and fentanyl.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. The driver, Pedro David Corral Leon, 22 of Yakima, Washington remains in custody on a $100,000 bond. The passenger, Rafael Zazueta, 19 of Norfolk, Nebraska, remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.     

