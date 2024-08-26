1 killed in construction zone accident south of Denver in Arapahoe County

One person was killed in a construction zone in Arapahoe County on Monday morning. Deputies were called to the scene at South Holly Street between East Arapahoe Road and East Weaver Avenue after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

Northbound lanes of South Holly Street were closed in that area for several hours during the investigation.

The deceased had not been immediately identified.

What happened leading up to the accident was being investigated.