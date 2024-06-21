1 dog dead, 1 person injured following fire at Colorado home
The Denver Fire Department says crews responded to a house fire that left one dog dead while another is receiving treatment.
Denver Fire says crews were sent to a house fire near 16th Avenue and Tamarac Street for reports of a residential fire. Crews worked on extinguishing the fire and located one person who eventually was treated by Denver Health paramedics.
The department also said that one dog was rescued while it searched for a second.
An update was issued by the department, saying that the fire was under control but one dog reportedly died while the other was taken to animal protection.