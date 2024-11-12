Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, several others injured as Denver fire crews investigate cause

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

1 dead, several others injured as Denver fire crews investigate cause
1 dead, several others injured as Denver fire crews investigate cause 00:19

One person died and four others were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning after Denver fire crews responded to an odor investigation. Firefighters rushed to the scene near 41st and Ensenada about 8 a.m. 

According to the Denver Fire Department, fire crews pronounced one person deceased. Four others were rushed to the hospital for medical care. 

The Denver Police Department assisted fire crews with the death investigation. Investigators posted on X that they were working to identify the cause with the assistance of officers. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.