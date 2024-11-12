1 dead, several others injured as Denver fire crews investigate cause

One person died and four others were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning after Denver fire crews responded to an odor investigation. Firefighters rushed to the scene near 41st and Ensenada about 8 a.m.

According to the Denver Fire Department, fire crews pronounced one person deceased. Four others were rushed to the hospital for medical care.

The Denver Police Department assisted fire crews with the death investigation. Investigators posted on X that they were working to identify the cause with the assistance of officers.