2 in custody after police pursuit through multiple Colorado counties following armed robbery at Walmart

2 in custody after police pursuit through multiple Colorado counties following robbery at Walmart

Two people were taken into custody after a multi-agency pursuit between the Adams County Sheriff's Office and the Aurora Police Department following a robbery.

According to Aurora PD, an armed robbery was reported at the Walmart at 5650 Chambers Road. Officers saw the suspected vehicle nearby and a pursuit was initiated.

Aurora PD says the pursuit ended at 40th Avenue and Tower Road after the suspected vehicle crashed into another car. Two suspects hopped out and then attempted to carjack another vehicle but failed and took off from the scene on foot. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Officers chased down the suspects and took them into custody.

