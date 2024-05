Woman killed, four people hospitalized after serious crash in Chicago suburb An adult and three juveniles in a Lexus sedan ran a red light while driving north on Meacham and hit a Honda SUV traveling east on Biesterfield Road around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. A 44-year-old woman driving a Honda SUV died in the crash on her way home from work, family members said. The four people in the Lexus were treated at the hospital and later released, police said.