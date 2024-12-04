Watch CBS News

UnitedHealthcare CEO shot and killed in New York

Police are searching for the man wanted for shooting and killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare outside a Manhattan hotel. New York police have released surveillance images of the gunman who killed 50-year-old Brian Thompson, from Minnesota.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.