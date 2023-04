Toews trying to "stay present" as he begins likely final week with Blackhawks The Blackhawks' season comes to an end on Thursday, with three more games to play, two of them at home at the United Center, including Monday night against the Minnesota Wild. Those last three games have become more than just a race to the bottom of the standings and better odds at the number one pick. It appears to be team captain Jonathan Toews' final days as a Blackhawk.