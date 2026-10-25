"The Angle:" Illinois U.S. Senate speaks, experts weigh in on mayoral race and Chicago budget Democratic Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and former Illinois Republican Party chair Don Tracy are running to replace U.S. Dick Durbin, and they have two very different visions for the future. Chris Tye recently talked to each. Also this Sunday morning, former Chicago Public Schools chief executive officer Paul Vallas and former Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) talk with Tye about Mayor Brandon Johnson's budget plan and his chances in the 2027 Chicago mayoral race. More