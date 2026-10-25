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"The Angle:" Illinois U.S. Senate speaks, experts weigh in on mayoral race and Chicago budget

Democratic Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and former Illinois Republican Party chair Don Tracy are running to replace U.S. Dick Durbin, and they have two very different visions for the future. Chris Tye recently talked to each. Also this Sunday morning, former Chicago Public Schools chief executive officer Paul Vallas and former Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) talk with Tye about Mayor Brandon Johnson's budget plan and his chances in the 2027 Chicago mayoral race.
46m ago (15:53)
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"The Angle:" Illinois U.S. Senate speaks, experts weigh in on mayoral race and Chicago budget

"The Angle:" Illinois U.S. Senate speaks, experts weigh in on mayoral race and Chicago budget

The decoration at the Nederlander, a squirrel chowing down on a pumpkin | What Caught My Eye

The decoration at the Nederlander, a squirrel chowing down on a pumpkin | What Caught My Eye

Hundreds of Serbian Americans vote for parliamentary elections from Chicago

Hundreds of Serbian Americans vote for parliamentary elections from Chicago

Warm again on Sunday in Chicago

Warm again on Sunday in Chicago

4 hurt in apartment fire in Deerfield, Illinois; Red Cross on scene

4 hurt in apartment fire in Deerfield, Illinois; Red Cross on scene

1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting in West Garfield Park

1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting in West Garfield Park

Arts in the Dark Parade brings creativity to life in downtown Chicago

Arts in the Dark Parade brings creativity to life in downtown Chicago

Multiple people shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood

Multiple people shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood

Boy, 13, hit by car on Chicago's South Side

Boy, 13, hit by car on Chicago's South Side

2 men, woman wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

2 men, woman wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

CHA hosts 19th “Operation Warm” event ahead of winter season

CHA hosts 19th “Operation Warm” event ahead of winter season

Fall-O-Ween family outing held in Washington Park

Fall-O-Ween family outing held in Washington Park

Chicago leaders hold town hall held to address gun violence reduction

Chicago leaders hold town hall held to address gun violence reduction

FEMA deadline approaching for NW Indiana residents, businesses impacted by Aug. 11 storms

FEMA deadline approaching for NW Indiana residents, businesses impacted by Aug. 11 storms

Catcade in Lakeview reopens after window busted by vandal

Catcade in Lakeview reopens after window busted by vandal

CTA shuts down elevated train service in Loop for weekend for repairs

CTA shuts down elevated train service in Loop for weekend for repairs

Scattered clouds for Saturday night in Chicago

Scattered clouds for Saturday night in Chicago

Man accused of killing woman, sexually assaulting another at Chatham apartment

Man accused of killing woman, sexually assaulting another at Chatham apartment

Author Joe Gustaitis talks new book "Chicago's Art Deco Skyscrapers"

Author Joe Gustaitis talks new book "Chicago's Art Deco Skyscrapers"

Overnight fire damages home in Vernon Hills

Overnight fire damages home in Vernon Hills

Catcade in Lakeview reopening after vandal smash front window

Catcade in Lakeview reopening after vandal smash front window

Thousands of Serbian Americans to vote in critical parliamentary election

Thousands of Serbian Americans to vote in critical parliamentary election

Mild, rain-free day Saturday for Chicago

Mild, rain-free day Saturday for Chicago

All elevated CTA Loop trains shut down for weekend

All elevated CTA Loop trains shut down for weekend

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