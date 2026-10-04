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"The Angle:" Congressional candidates make their cases as veterans depart

Election Day 2026 is less than a month away, and control of Congress is on the line, with a huge number of Illinois members of Congress leaving. Democrat Daniel Biss and Republican John Elleson are running for Rep. Jan Schakowsky's seat, while Democrat Donna Miller and Republican Mike Noack are running for Rep. Robin Kelly's seat. The candidates make their cases, and The Angle insiders Pat Brady and Derrick Blakley analyze the contests and other political news.
27m ago (15:42)
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