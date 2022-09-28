Stars of "Ghosts" chat with CBS 2 about second season A second season of the show Ghosts is out just in time for spooky season. What happens when a young couple inherits a huge rundown estate, only to find it is teeming with ghosts? That couple, Rose and Jay, played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, sat down with CBS 2's Marie Saavedra. They discuss their excitement for season 2, how they have fun on and off set, as well as a surprise mutual love for the Chicago Bulls. Watch Ghosts on CBS and Paramount+