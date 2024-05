NAMI, Boys and Girls Club bringing counseling, resources to Chicago children The Chicago chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, has teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of Chicago to bring counseling and other resources directly to kids who need help. Alexa James, CEO of NAMI of Chicago, and Michael Crowley, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Chicago, talk about the inspiration behind the partnership.