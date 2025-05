Meet Pitt, PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week Meet the PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week. Pitt is a 5-month-old bundle of charm, smarts, and energy. He would thrive in a family ready to invest in his training, shower him with love, and take him out to explore. He’s up for adoption at PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center, which is hosting its annual Spring Adopt-A-Thon this weekend.